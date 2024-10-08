Parliament resumes to consider Gachagua’s impeachment

The National Assembly is set to resume sittings Tuesday morning to consider the Special Motion on the removal from office, by impeachment Rigathi Gachagua, the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

The impeachment motion, tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, accused the Deputy President Gachagua of gross misconduct, violations of the Constitution.

In an interview Monday evening, DP Gachagua termed the accusations leveled against him as outrageous and vowed to clear his name before the lawmakers.

” I’m innocent on all these charges. My apology to President Ruto yesterday is in no way an admission of these ridiculous allegations meant to overturn the will of the people. Overturning the will of the people is no joke. None of these accusations meet the threshold for impeachment. I will be at Bunge tomorrow at 5 pm.”

291 Members of Parliament signed the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion laid 11 grounds for DP Gachagua’s ouster ranging from gross violations of the constitution and other laws such as the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Leadership and Integrity Act and the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

More to follow…