Parliament resumes sittings Tuesday afternoon after short recess

The bicameral parliament is set to resume its sittings Tuesday afternoon following a short recess.

All eyes will be focused on the Senate as it seeks to resolve the impasse on the county revenue sharing formula with governors threatening to ground operations should senate fail to approve a revenue sharing formula.

The National Assembly has since readjusted its calendar and will now have sittings on Tuesday afternoon and on Thursday morning and afternoon.

In the afternoon sitting the senate leadership is expected to guide the house on what formula will be used to vote to resolve the revenue matrix.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Previously senators disagreed vehemently on a win-win formula as well as a one man one shilling formula proposed by the senate standing committee on finance and budget.

This resulted in the formation of a 12 member committee which was tasked with coming up with an appropriate formula.

Despite several sittings and meetings with Treasury and the controller of budget the best formula remains elusive.

Elsewhere, a section of Kiambu MP’s have hit out at the Senate for failing to resolve the revenue sharing formula threatening to collapse operations at the Counties.

Led by Kiambu County MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba, the lawmakers called on senators to soberly engage and settle for a revenue sharing formula that will benefit all regions.