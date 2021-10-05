Parliament seeks to form tribunal as Landlord and Tenant Bill gains momentum

by Claire Wanja
The National Assembly is seeking to establish a tribunal that will solve arising conflicts between landlords and tenants.

Some of the responsibilities of the tribunal will be to determine assess or vary the rent payable in respect of any premises as well as fix the date from which the rent is payable on the application of any interested person.

Tenants or landlord who file complaints to the tribunal shall pay a prescribed fee.

These rules are contained in the Landlord and Tenant Bill, 2021 (NATIONAL ASSEMBLY BILL NO. 3 OF 2021) which is currently being debated in the august house.

The bill further states that any landlord, agent or servant of the landlord who evicts a tenant without the authority of the tribunal or willfully subjects a tenant to any annoyance with the intention of inducing or compelling the tenant to  vacate the premise or to pay higher rent will be  liable to a conviction to a fine not exceeding two months fine or to imprisonment not exceeding six months or both.

The bill sponsored by majority leader in the national assembly Dr Amos Kimunya is being read for the second time.

  

