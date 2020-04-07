Parliament, Senate call off sittings until further notice

The National Assembly and The Senate have postponed sittings that were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday until further notice in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Monday said that the directive was aimed at the national approach towards mitigating the spread of Covid-19.

“After intense consultations with my Senate counterpart Parliamentary leadership, we have this evening resolved to halt the scheduled sittings this week, until further notice,” said Speaker Muturi through his twitter handle.

“The leadership of the two Houses is consulting and shall advise on the means by which urgent business that is before the Houses of Parliament shall be transacted remotely,” added Speaker Muturi.

On Monday, while giving an update on the Covid-19 situation in the country in a State Address Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a cessation of movement by road, rail and air in the four counties for the next 21 days.

The in and out of movement order on Nairobi metropolis takes effect Monday 6 April at 7 pm, while in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi on Wednesday 8 April.

“The cessation of movement within the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days; with effect from 7:00 pm on Wednesday, 8th April 2020. In the intervening period movement in and out of the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be restricted and supervised by the Kenya Police”, said President Kenyatta.

The Senate resumed its sittings on Tuesday last week to prioritize and process legislative measures to cushion Kenyans against the economic effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Assembly was to convene a special sitting tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss the economic stimulus intervention announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta to address the spread of Covid-19.