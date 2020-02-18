Parliament summons Magoha, TSC boss over transfer of non-local teachers

Parliament has summoned Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai over the transfers of non-local teachers from the North Eastern Region.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi directed the three-state officers to appear in person before the education committee by Tuesday next week to shed more light on why education is grounding in the region.

House Speaker Justin Muturi directed the three to appear before the Education committee in person on Tuesday next week to explain the rationale of withdrawing non-local teachers from northern Kenya.

Muturi was addressing a petition by Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh who criticized TSC’s decision to transfer teachers saying it was punishing innocent children.

Non-local Teachers in North Eastern Kenya have been soft targets of terror attacks since 2018.

A fortnight ago, the Teachers’ Service Commission transferred all non-local teachers that were serving in Garissa County after three teachers were killed by a gang suspected to be al-Shabaab militia.

While teachers’ unions welcomed the transfer saying the safety of teachers is crucial, leaders from North Eastern argue the withdrawal is an admission by the government that it was unable to secure its people.