Parliament to consider reports on vetted nominees Tuesday

The National Assembly is on Tuesday expected to consider departmental committee reports of three nominees to be appointed to the positions of chairperson of Commission on Revenue Allocation, member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission as well that of the principal secretary, state department for management and delivery services.

The three were vetted last week by the respective departmental committees of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly Committee on Labour vetted Dr. Phylis Wambui Wagacha, who was nominated for appointment as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission while Mary Wanyonyi who nominated to be appointed the chair of Commission on Revenue Allocation was vetted by the finance committee.

Ann Wang’ombe Njoki was vetted by Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security.

Ann Wang’ombe Njoki was nominated to be appointed as principal secretary, state department for management and delivery services.

On Thursday, the National Assembly approved Salome Wairimu Muhia-Beacco to be appointed, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Correctional Services.