Parliament to consider suspending sittings amid COVID-19

The National Assembly will suspend its Tuesday and Thursday sittings beginning August 5th 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Parliament.

The lawmakers will only hold two sessions on Wednesdays should the proposed alteration of the National Assembly calendar be approved on Tuesday when they resume from recess.

More stringent measures are being put in place to protect Members of Parliament and Parliamentary staff from contracting the COVID-19.

Though the Parliamentary Service Commission has remained economical with information on the veracity of the COVID-19 situation in Parliament, there is a proposal to limit National Assembly sittings to two each week.

Members of the National Assembly are expected to reconvene next Tuesday after a short recess and among items on their in-tray is a consideration of a proposal to alter the calendar by the House Business Committee.

The Senate has already approved a motion by the Procedure and Rules Committee on amendments to the Senate Standing Orders to facilitate virtual sittings of the Senate and its committees.

Meanwhile, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is now blaming Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga of quietly whipping ODM Senators to shoot down the proposed revenue sharing formula.

But in a rejoinder, East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Oburu Odinga and his Alego Usonga counterpart Samuel Atandi said ODM is firmly in support of the President’s development agenda.

Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata says they will not adjourn sittings again and any Senator opposed to the formula is deemed as opposing Building Bridges Initiative Taskforce recommendations.

The debate on the third basis for revenue allocation among the county governments has stalled in the Senate amid protests by a section of Senators who argue the third generation formula is robbing Peter to pay Paul.