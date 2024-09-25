Parliament to continue using KBC for live broadcasts

Parliamentary Joint Services (PJS) Director General Clement Nyandiere reaffirmed that Parliament will continue leveraging the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) for live broadcasts of House proceedings and committee sessions.

He emphasized Parliament’s vital role in supporting KBC’s mission to provide national coverage.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to address the Auditor General’s report for the financial year ending June 30, 2022, Nyandiere acknowledged a significant pending bill owed to KBC.

He noted that despite this, KBC has been broadcasting Parliament at historically low rates, with parliamentary support crucial to its outreach.

“KBC is fairly sustained by Parliament to a great extent. But as a national broadcaster, we believe that Parliament has a role in supporting KBC to continue reaching the outreach the whole country. KBC is the only broadcaster, both radio and TV, that goes across the country, all places in the country,” the DG stated.

The DG however noted that while Parliament intends to broadcast its own proceedings in the future, its current broadcasting infrastructure is insufficient, with an estimated 2 billion Kenya shillings required for necessary upgrades.

“We’ve not been able to secure adequate funding to develop the infrastructure that would enable Parliament to fully broadcast itself. The long-term plan is in place, but for now, we rely on KBC to reach the public effectively and affordably,” he stated.

He added, “At this time, partnering with KBC remains the most cost-effective way for Parliament to continue engaging with the public.”

Earlier, Funyula MP Hon. Wilberforce Oundo had sought to know the plans by parliament to start live broadcast of the house proceedings and committee sessions.

Nyandiere explained that Parliament through the intervention of then Speaker Kenneth Marende entered into a partnership with the national broadcaster at rates which were negotiated, which are fairly low, and which continue to be enforced since 2008 to date.

