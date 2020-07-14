Parliament to debate list of committee membership posts Wednesday

The National Assembly is finally set to unveil a fresh list of lawmakers seconded to key house leadership committees at a special sitting on Wednesday.

The breakthrough comes after the selection committee approved the names of the new membership list in the wake of a deal between the majority and minority sides.

The Pro-President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga MPs had previously differed over the composition of the powerful committee slots previously held by members allied to deputy president William Ruto.

Badi Twalib who is serving his second term as Member of Parliament for Jomvu was recently de-whipped from the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriation Committee.

His ouster from the privileged position comes following a purge on opposition members who are deemed to have shifted their allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto.

ODM Party’s Mombasa branch chairman Geoffrey Busaka confirmed that the under-fire lawmaker has been removed from the office of chairman of at his constituency.

The legislator has been replaced in an acting capacity by Mikindani ward Member of the County Assembly Renson Juma Thoya.

The embattled MP is accused of abandoning party affairs in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly is set to hold a special sitting on Wednesday to adopt leadership changes instituted in various house committees.

Lawmakers deemed to be Pro-Building Bridges Initiative MPs including Kanini Kega of Kieni, William Kamket of Tiaty and Muturi Kigano of Kangema are set to be installed to leadership positions of some of the most powerful committees previously led by pro- William Ruto MPs.