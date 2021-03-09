Parliament to debate report on parliamentary broadcasting channels

Parliament plans to establish its own radio and TV channels to broadcast its content is gradually becoming a reality with the National Assembly set to debate and either adopt or discard a report on the same Tuesday afternoon .

The report on formulation of parliamentary broadcasting channels which was tabled on December 3rd 2020 was prepared by the committee on parliamentary broadcasting and library chaired by Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito.

Speaking after the report was tabled in the August House, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi asked members of parliament to give the report special attention saying if adopted and implemented, Kenyans will benefit a lot from consuming content from parliament.

Parliament broadcast under the parliament broadcast unit is currently broadcasted through a partnership with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Broadcast of parliament proceedings started in 2008.