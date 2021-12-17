Parliament to hold special siting next week

Parliament will hold special sittings on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi Thursday evening issued a notification to all members’ who are on recess outlining the business to be transacted.

Top on the agenda includes vetting and approval of the nominee for appointment to the position of Chairperson Public Service Commission (PSC) and the nominees for appointment to the positions of Members of the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC).

The MPs had taken a seven-week recess on December 2 and were set to resume on January 25, 2022.

“PURSUANT to the provisions of Standing Order 29(1) relating to Special Sitting of the House, I have received and acceded to a request from the Leader of the Majority Party to hold Special Sittings of the National Assembly on 21. December 2021 and 22 December 2021” said the Speaker

Also lined up for consideration in the morning and afternoon sittings are several pending bills before the House namely the proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Amendment Bill, 2021, the Political Parties Amendment Bill, 2021 and amendments to the NHIF Amendment Bill, 2021.

The Speaker further gave the lawmakers a heads up that the house may be forced to hold evening sittings on the prescribed dates to conclude business.

“It is further notified that, if need arises, the House may hold evening sittings on the prescribed dates, for purposes of concluding any business scheduled for consideration herein,” said the Speaker.