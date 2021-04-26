Parliament to hold special sittings to debate BBI Bill

Parliament will on Wednesday and Thursday hold special sittings to debate the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 29(3) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly, it is notified for the information of the Members of National Assembly and the general public that Special Sittings of the Assembly shall be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 commencing at 10:00 am and 2:30 respectively and Thursday, April 29, 2021 commencing at 10:00 am and 2:30 respectively in the National Assembly Chamber,” read the notice.

The notification of the special sittings comes barely hours after Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka received the report on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report from Senator Okong’o Omogeni, the Co-chairperson of the Senate and National Assembly Legal Affairs Committee.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka had failed to affirm the possibility of the special sittings.

Lusaka indicated that he would be consulting with National Assembly counterpart on the special sittings as both houses are on recess.

Sharp divisions have however emerged in both houses after the lawmakers termed that the bills schedule detailing how the proposed 70 constituencies would be distributed is illegal.

Parliament will also receive a report on vetting of nominees for the chairperson and member of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The House will also consider a public petition for the removal of Ms. Tabitha Mutemi from the membership of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).