Parliament to start 24-hour media station

The National Assembly is mulling over starting a 24-hour media station to cover its activities.

The move according to the Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library, Committee Chairperson Justus Kizito is meant to help the public follow and have a clear understanding of what leaders they have elected do.

Kizito observed that legislators are more than ready to share with electorates on a daily basis what they do in parliament as well as in their respective constituencies for the purposes of transparency and accountability.

He was speaking in Mombasa during a Parliamentary Channels Report Writing Retreat for the National Assembly Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library.

While speaking at the same function, Kenya broadcasting corporation managing director Dr Naim Bilal promised to help set up the media station by providing technical consultation and advice.

He said he will be engaging the committee in two weeks’ time on how to set up an audio visual production studio with equipment with a budget to run the facility.