Parliament to vet High Commissioners, Ambassador nominees

ByPrudence wanza
Tags

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations is set to kick off the vetting process of 22 ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Permanent Representatives nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.

Speaker Justin Muturi has now tasked the Committee with evaluating the qualifications of the candidates and their suitability for the roles as stipulated by the Public Appointment Act.

The Committee is required to commence necessary vetting processes as contemplated under the Public Appointments(Parliamentary Approval) Act and Standing Order 45(Committal of public appointments to Committees) and thereafter table its report for consideration by the House with the statutory timelines,” Muturi said in a statement

some of the nominees include; former ICT Permanent Secretary Bitange Ndemo, Nyeri Deputy Governor Dr. Caroline Karugu, and Nyandarua County CEC, Transport Energy and Public Works Mary Mugwanja who have been appointed as Kenyan ambassadors to Belgium, Denmark, and Austria respectively.

National Assembly clerk Michael Sialai has also been appointed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Namibia among others.

  

Latest posts

Babu Owino suspended from Parliament over misconduct

Margaret Kalekye

Kenyans express concerns on toxic politics in a survey by Mizani Africa

Hunja Macharia

Wanjigi: I will create 13 million jobs for households if elected President

Hunja Macharia

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More