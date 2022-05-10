Parliament to vet High Commissioners, Ambassador nominees

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations is set to kick off the vetting process of 22 ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Permanent Representatives nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.

Speaker Justin Muturi has now tasked the Committee with evaluating the qualifications of the candidates and their suitability for the roles as stipulated by the Public Appointment Act.

“The Committee is required to commence necessary vetting processes as contemplated under the Public Appointments(Parliamentary Approval) Act and Standing Order 45(Committal of public appointments to Committees) and thereafter table its report for consideration by the House with the statutory timelines,” Muturi said in a statement

some of the nominees include; former ICT Permanent Secretary Bitange Ndemo, Nyeri Deputy Governor Dr. Caroline Karugu, and Nyandarua County CEC, Transport Energy and Public Works Mary Mugwanja who have been appointed as Kenyan ambassadors to Belgium, Denmark, and Austria respectively.

National Assembly clerk Michael Sialai has also been appointed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Namibia among others.