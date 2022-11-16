Parliament to vote on EALA nominees Thursday morning

The United Democratic Alliance party (UDA) has settled on former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, former nominated Senator David Ole Sankok as their nominees for the East Africa Legislative Assembly.

Others are Zipporah Kering, Fred Muteti and Falhada Dekow Iman.

The Alliance had 15 applicants for he available 5 positions and according to sources, President William Ruto left it to the Members of Parliament to elect their representatives by secret ballot.

The source further imitated that the other 10 applicants will be accommodated in other Government positions.

Former Kieni MP Kanini Kega, former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, Mombasa politician Suleiman Shahbal and former MP Timothy Bosire have also been nominated by their respective parties.

Wiper Party Leader’s son Kennedy Kalonzo and ODM Party Leader’s daughter Winnie Odinga are also among the nominees.

All eyes will be on Parliament which will select 9 persons to represent the Country in the Assembly.

In a Gazette notice, Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge and the Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye appointed Thursday 17th November 2022 as the election day.

“The elections shall be held at 10:00am in the National Assembly chamber and at 9:30am in the Senate chamber respectively,” They said.