Parliament Towers to accommodate 331 MPs, 63 miss out

63 Members of Parliament will miss out on offices in the Ksh 8 billion Parliament Towers building office block, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has said.

“About 63 MPs, regrettably will not be accommodated in the new office block. But I assure you that those who will not be accommodated in the new building will get appropriate offices in other existing parliamentary service commission buildings,” He said in a communication to the House.

The office block adjacent to Continental House and County Hall is ready for allocation to MPs in both the Senate and the National Assembly following a go-ahead by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Speaker Wetang’ula said the office block which has 26 committee meeting rooms will only accommodate 331 MPs who are expected to move in starting next week.

“To ensure that MPs occupy the ‘Bunge Towers,’ which is now complete, I have directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to provide a schedule for allocation,” The Speaker said.

The 28-storey building has 331 offices, 280 of which have been allocated to the National Assembly while the Senate will get 51.

The Bicameral Parliament has 416 members; 349 in the National Assembly and 67 in the Senate.

The Majority and Minority House leadership, Deputy whips, members of the Speakers Panel, committee chairpersons and their deputies will be given priority during distribution followed by MPs who have served two or more terms.