Parliament wants KEMSA to address losses

Gladys Mungai
The National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Administration and Social Services now wants the Kenya Medical Supplies Agencies to work towards reducing the percentage of drugs that are destroyed by the agency upon expiration. 

While appearing before the committee on Tuesday the agency revealed, that the taxpayer lost 150 million shillings over expired drugs in the 2018 /2019 financial year.

The committee has called for improved collaborations between KEMSA and counties to address drug shortages in some regions and save taxpayers the losses.

The committee also grilled KEMSA officials on reasons behind single sourcing of drugs a move that members claimed could be violating procurement laws leading to loss of public money.   

