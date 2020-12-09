Parliamentary committee intervenes to solve health sector crisis

Health Parliamentary committee is set to meet Ministry of Health officials on Thursday in efforts to seek a solution on the ongoing crisis facing the health sector in the country.

Speaking in Mathioya, Murang’a County on Tuesday, Chairperson of the Committee, Sabina Chege observed that there was need for urgent solutions to ensure effective service delivery in public hospitals.

The Murang’a woman representative observed that the blame game should end and a quick solution found as many sick Kenyans are suffering since they cannot access health care.

“It’s regrettable that Kenyans cannot access medical care due to blame game. We want to listen to all partners and find out where the problem is as I also appeal to health officers who have proceeded with the strike to consider poor Kenyans and accord negotiations time,” said Chege.

She said some county governments are yet to enroll doctors who were recently employed on contract on health insurance cover.

“There should be a way of assisting the doctors and nurses employed in combating the pandemic be registered NHIF which caters for civil servants,” she noted.

The chairperson observed that there are funds meant to tackle COVID-19 pandemic and that money can be used to deal with challenges doctors are facing.

“In supplementary budget we factored more funds in the health sector and I am sure the money is yet to be exhausted and so as a committee we want to establish where the problem lies,” added Chege.

Chege said the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) held at KEMSA should be released to health care workers who are attending to COVID-19 patients.

“Once we meet, we will address insurance cover of health workers, salaries and also how the PPEs held by KEMSA will be released,” she added.

Currently nurses and clinicians across the country are on strike protesting against poor working conditions and lack of good quality PPEs.

