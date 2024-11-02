Parliamentary Committee lauds KDF’s healthcare, manufacturing facilities in Eldoret

The National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations recently toured Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) installations in Uasin Gishu County to assess key facilities and ongoing projects.

Led by Hon. Memusi Kanchory (Kajiado Central), the committee engaged with senior military officials, including Major General George Okumu, Managing Director of the Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation (KOFC); Brig. John Kipya, Commandant of the Defence Forces Recruitment Training School; and Col. K. Masai, Commandant of Eldoret Regional Hospital.

The lawmakers expressed admiration for the Eldoret Regional Hospital, a modern Level 4 facility with a 150-bed capacity that has been operational since 2022.

It offers a range of services, including inpatient and outpatient care, intensive care, renal dialysis, maternity, and radiology.

Col. Masai informed the committee of plans to introduce a Burns Unit and oncology services, which would further enhance the hospital’s capacity to serve KDF personnel and their families.

“This hospital reflects KDF’s dedication to providing high-quality healthcare to its personnel and their families,” Hon. Memusi Kanchory said, praising the level of care and the advanced facilities.

The committee also visited KOFC, which plays a crucial role in manufacturing ammunition and essential military equipment.

Hon. Fred Ikana (Shinyalu) highlighted the facility’s importance, noting, “KOFC is vital not only for national security but also for the local economy. We are committed to supporting its growth and modernization.”

At the Defence Forces Recruitment Training School in Moi Barracks, Eldoret, the committee observed the institution’s capacity to train up to 5,500 recruits.

The lawmakers acknowledged that KOFC and the training school face challenges, including outdated machinery, budgetary limitations, and encroachment on training grounds.

The committee pledged continued support for the KDF, recognizing the essential role it plays in national security and development.