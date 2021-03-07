Parliamentary committee supports Matiangi’s order to revoke firearm licenses

The National Assembly Committee on security has thrown their weight behind Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s directive to revoke gun licenses of politicians misusing them.

On Friday, the CS said the violence witnessed during Thursday’s by-elections in Kabuchai, Matungu and Nakuru was unacceptable.

During Thursday’s by-elections, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was caught on camera slapping an election official while Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala’s bodyguard was arrested for shooting a resident.

Matiangi said apart from withdrawal of firearms, the government will invoke Chapter 6 of the Constitution and state officials will be going to court themselves to clear any politician involved in violence to be declared unfit for any Public Office.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking in Garissa during an inspection tour of the Garissa station and the police training college compound, the committee chairman Paul Koinange said that they are support of the CS noting that the directive ‘was good of the country’s security’.

“As a committee, I must admit that we are worried and concerned at the trend in which some of our colleagues are carrying themselves around. As a country, we have come from far in matters security. We will be the first to support any directive that will help maintain peace and order,” Koinange said.

Koinange regretted that at the scenes witnessed in the recently concluded by elections where chaos reigned in and outside polling stations.

“All of us would like to see a country that is peaceful. It is regrettable that it had to get this level. You can imagine how many voters especially the elderly who stayed away for fear being caught in the chaos. That is unfortunate incident that should not only be condemned but not allowed in this age and time,” he added.

The chair said those licensed to carry guns should be responsible and not use the same to threaten the common mwananchi.

Koinange who was accompanied by MPs Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Oki Kaunya (Teso North) and Omar Shurie (Balambala) said that they would recommend for additional police stations, vehicles and personnel.

“This is a region with unique challenges on matters security. We shall ensure that these needs come out strongly in our report,” he noted.

During the tour, it emerged that powerful individuals want to grab the police training college land in Garissa. The chair said ‘this should never be allowed to happen’.

“We want to send a clear message to would be grabbers that this is government land that is meant to better police services that in turn help the community. And therefore we are asking the relevant arms of government including the ministry of land to secure the land,” Koinange said.