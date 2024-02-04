Parliamentary housing committee to write report on public views 

National Assembly chairman to the housing committee, Johana Ngeno, has said they have finished the public participation exercise on the affordable housing project which is being rolled out by the national government.

Ngeno said the committee will start writing the report from Monday, after having sought views from members of the public in 43 counties, so that it can be tabled in parliament.

Speaking at Litein AIC Church during the celebration of 100 years existence of the church in the region, the Emurua Dikkir MP said Article 43 of the constitution states that every Kenyan has a right to accessible housing with proper standard of sanitation, an obligation which is given to president William Ruto.

On his part, Kericho Governor Erick Mutai pointed out that the county government will partner with the national government on affordable housing which will see Kericho town benefit with 10,000 housing units.