Parliament’s legislative role | Moses Wetangula pledges efficient and timely oversight role

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula says parliament is committed to will play its legislative and oversight role to the executive for the benefit of Kenyans. Speaking in an interview with KBC Radio Taifa, Wetangula noted that watchdog committees such as the Public Investments Committee have been split to ensure timely oversight of utilization of public resources by government institutions. Wetangula at the same time says the drought situation will be given priority in the supplementary budget set to be tabled before the house.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...