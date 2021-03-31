Parliament´s Media Center temporarily closed

The Media Center at Parliament will remain closed until May, 2021.

This follows the Resolution of the National Assembly on Monday that altered its calendar and suspended its Ordinary Sittings until Tuesday 4th May, 2021.

The National Assembly and the Senate both resolved to suspend sittings in line with the new government’s new containment measures on Covid-19.

Parliament will be holding virtual meetings of committees during the recess.

Media Relations Officers serving in Committees will facilitate coverage of the virtual Committee sittings.

In a statement the press has been urged ensure they strictly observe the National Assembly Standing Orders and the Speaker’s Rules with regard to dress code and media coverage of the proceedings of Parliamentary committee meetings.

Further, they are to ensure that the signing in to the virtual platform is done using ones official names and the media house they work for.