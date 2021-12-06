Partey reveals he is his own worst critic ahead of Everton showdown

Thomas Partey revealed he is his own worst critic and vowed to deliver better and more consistent performances from the Arsenal midfield.

Partey arrived from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 after Arsenal triggered his £45m release clause, but he spent much of his first season adjusting to life in the Premier League without fans, all while battling injury setbacks.

The 28-year-old, who was limited to 18 league starts last season, gave an honest self-assessment of his first year at the club and feels there is more to come from him at both ends of the pitch.

#AFC midfielder Thomas Partey says that his performances since joining the club have been a 'four out of 10' and says he has not yet 'adapted' to the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/89fEP1egvu — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 6, 2021

An ankle injury in pre-season saw Partey miss Arsenal’s first three fixtures of the season, but the Ghana international believes he will begin to benefit from an extended run in the team.

He also promised to work on his consistency after a mixed performance during the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, and is confident improvements will come with hard work.

Manager Mikel Arteta has even challenged Partey to become a ‘boss in midfield’ and use his experience and leadership to guide what is still a relatively young side.

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina could come back into contention for the squad to face Arsenal after two months out with a hamstring problem.

The Colombia international returned to training this week and will be assessed before Monday’s game.

Midfielder Andre Gomes is back in the squad after a calf problem but long-term absentee striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) is still at least two weeks away from returning while midfielder Tom Davies (knee) remains out.

Arsenal will check on the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

The England international was substituted during the second half of Thursday’s defeat at Manchester United after suffering a knock.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka is nearing a return from a knee injury but this game may come too soon. Sead Kolasinac is still out.