Partial lockdown in Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale takes effect

The partial lockdown in three counties of the coastal region of Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale come to effect Wednesday from 7pm.

President Uhuru Kenyatta while giving an update on the Covid-19 situation in the country in a State Address Monday declared Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa and Nairobi Metropolitan Area COVID-19 infected areas.

Coast regional commissioner John Elungata says security organs in the region have already identified where police roadblocks will be erected.

In the directive, residents of Mtwapa in Kilifi County will not be allowed to move to Shanzu in Mombasa and vice versa.

In Kilifi, the roadblocks will be placed at Mariakani, Mavueni, Maji ya Chumvi, Mtwapa bridge and Sabaki bridge at Garsen-Malindi road.

Those in Kwale County, Roadblocks will be placed at Kombani, Samburu and Lunga Lunga which also borders Tanzania. In Mombasa, there will be roadblocks at Makupa causeway, Nyali Bridge, Shanzu, Mtopanga along the old Mombasa-Malindi highway and Likoni channel.

The Likoni channel will only be serving residents of Likoni who want to connect to Mombasa Island.

The President in further measures to contain the spread of the virus announced cessation of movement by road, rail and air in the four counties for the next 21 days.

“The cessation of movement within the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days; with effect from 7:00 pm on Wednesday, 8th April, 2020. In the intervening period movement in and out of the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be restricted and supervised by the Kenya Police”, said President Kenyatta.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Area has been designated as Nairobi City County, Part of Kiambu County up to Chania River Bridge (Thika), including Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu Town; Part of Machakos County up to Athi-River, including Katani; Part of Kajiado County including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai and Ngong Town.

The president further directed that any person, passenger carrying bicycles, motorcycles, scooters, automobiles, vehicles, vessels, railway wagons or aircrafts shall not be allowed in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa.

However movement of food supplies and other cargo will continue as normal during the declared containment period through road, railway and air with only one driver and designated assistants.

¨Any cargo-carrying vehicle or vessel shall be charged to a single driver and designated assistants; all of whom shall be designated as such in writing by the owner or operator of the said vehicle or vessel with reference to that vehicle or vessel,¨ added President Kenyatta.

Fourteen more people have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases to 172.

Speaking during a press briefing Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday said that 696 people have been tested in the last 24 hours and 14 have tested positive.

¨Out of the 14 positive cases, we have 12 Kenyans and two foreigners. Seven of these are from Nairobi, two Mombasa, one Machakos, one Kisii and two Mandera. The two Mandera cases had recently travels from Mombasa.¨ Said CS Kagwe.

In an effort to curb further spread of the virus the Cabinet Secretary ordered closure of golf clubs adding that no candies will be allowed.

He emphasised the need to observe social distancing in open air sporting clubs with walking fields and urged managers of the walk in clubs to restrict numbers.

¨Open air sporting clubs with walking fields must observe social distancing. Managers of the walk in clubs must restrict numbers. Golf clubs have been abused and must closed with immediate effect. No caddies allowed,¨ said Health CS.

CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to ensure that they wear masks while in public places so as to mitigate further spread of the virus.

The youngest patient so far is 2 year old and oldest 72 years while the case fatality rate is low at 2-3 per cent.