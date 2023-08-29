Participants laud technology transfer initiative at just-concluded Africa Tech Challenge

The Africa Tech Challenge season VIII which was held at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) commencing 24th of July has come to an end.

The challenge attracted participants came from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Cote D’Ivoire, Egypt, and Ghana.

Throughout the journey, the organizers indicated that the groups witnessed the power of innovation and collaboration.

“Each participant demonstrated their ability to push boundaries, overcome challenges, and embrace the ever-evolving landscape of technology,” noted organizers at the conclusion of the challenge

Trainers from China have worked tirelessly to nurture their talents and provide them with the guidance they need to excel. The programme was hosted by the Ministry of Education and The Technical University of Kenya.

“They were supportive and provided everything that was needed to conduct ATC successfully,” said the hosts about the Chinese trainers

The participants from various African countries were presented with their certificates of completion and the Trainers were not left behind, as they also got certificates.

Speaking during the ceremony, a participant from Uganda Technical College reiterated that girls should join the TVET sector.

“They should not presume that it is only for the males. They should also stop thinking that Engineering is a hard course,” she said

She added; “In an age where technology shapes every aspect of our lives, events like these play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of tech leaders and innovators,”

The participants and other personnel have been urged to continue to foster a community of collaboration, innovation, and lifelong learning.