First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to participate more in charitable initiatives aimed at improving the lives of others.

She said Kenyans are one people who should always strive to work towards the betterment of each other’s wellbeing.

The First Lady spoke last evening at State House, Nairobi when she received donations from sponsors and well wishers ahead of this year’s Beyond Zero Half Marathon which will be held this Sunday.

She challenged the donors to participate directly in Beyond Zero’s community outreach activities so as to experience for themselves the transformation achieved through the support they give.

“I want to thank you all, once again, for the continued sponsorship. Do come on the ground when we have the next Beyond Zero Medical Safari camp to see for yourselves where this money goes and what we do with it.

“Come and see for yourselves. It is truly amazing when you are on the ground and you see the lives of the Kenyans you touch. Let’s continue to do this for one another, we are all one,” the First Lady said.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Sports Kenya, Equity Bank, Elite Advertising Limited, Capital FM, Huawei Technologies, KenGen, Murang’a County and the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government were among the sponsors that presented their donations to the First Lady.

UNFPA Country Representative Dr Ademola Olajide said his organization has been inspired by the First Lady’s vision of initiating unique programmes aimed at eliminating maternal and child mortality in the country.

He said UNFPA has been energized by the First Lady to scale up efforts towards the elimination of maternal deaths and harmful cultural practices especially the elimination of Female Genital Mutilation by 2022.

“For us at UNFPA Kenya, we have three zeros, zero preventable maternal deaths, zero on medical family planning and zero harmful practices including female genital mutilation.

“So we are uniquely inspired by your work that you have been doing over the years particularly inspiring us not just to look for zero but to look beyond zero,” Dr Olajide said.

Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto commended the First Lady for spearheading activities aimed at improving Kenyans health.

He said his organization is proud to be associated with the Beyond Zero half marathon as it creates an opportunity for Kenyans to fight lifestyle diseases and enable them to fully participate in the country’s socioeconomic advancement.

“If all Kenyans run and participate in sports activities then there will be demand for sports equipment and that will lead to industrialization through manufacturing of sports equipment,” Mr Metto said.

Director of Marketing at Equity Bank David Nyamu said the bank is setting up what he called ‘Affordable Equity Clinics’ across the country through which the financial institution is willing to partner with Beyond Zero to offer medical services to Kenyans.

He said so far the Bank has established 19 clinics and intends to set up 300 similar clinics across the country by 2022.

“Our Wings to Fly programme which you know about has now come of age. Most of those poor children we educated, some have now cleared university and a number of them studied medicine. Out of these beneficiaries, we decided as a bank to establish for them small clinics as business entities. We are now having what we call the affordable equity afya clinics being opened countrywide,” Mr Nyamu said.

Capital FM’s Farida Idris, Kenneth Shadrack of Elite Advertising and Stone He of Huawei Technologies assured the First Lady of their organization’s continued support of Beyond Zero initiative.

Others who spoke included KenGen’s MD Rebecca Miano, Director of Registration Services Janet Kamau Mucheru and Murang’a County Health CEC Dr Winfred Kanyi who commended the First Lady for working hard to ensure Kenyans have access to better healthcare.