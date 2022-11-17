Parties at the COP27 urged to a consensus reach to save humanity

Just a day to the end of the COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the United Nations Secretary, António Guterres is alarmed that parties remain divided on a number of significant issues relating to climate change.

Guterres is alarmed at the breakdown in trust between North and South, and between developed and emerging economies.

In a statement released by his office late today Guterres who said was briefed by the COP27 President Sameh Shoukry about the situation, said there is no time for finger pointing.

“The blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction. I am here to appeal to all parties to rise to this moment and to the greatest challenge facing humanity. The world is watching and has a simple message: stand and deliver,” he observed.

He called upon the negotiators to deliver meaningful climate action that people and planet needs noting that Global emissions are at their highest level in history and rising.

The Secretary General added that the most effective way to rebuild trust is for negotiators finding an ambitious and credible agreement on loss, damage, and financial support to developing countries.

“The time for talking on loss and damage finance is over. We need action. No one can deny the scale of loss and damage we see around the globe. The world is burning and drowning before our eyes,” he reiterated.

Calling for solidarity among parties, Guterres urged them to forcefully address the huge emissions gap. “The 1.5 target is not simply about keeping a goal alive, it’s about keeping people alive,” he stated.

He noted that there is a will to keep to the 1.5 degrees centigrade goal but we there is need to ensure that commitment is evident in the COP27 outcome.

Regretting that fossil fuel expansion is hijacking humanity, Guterres observed that any hope of meeting the 1.5 target requires a step change in emissions reductions.

“We cannot close the emissions gap without an acceleration in the deployment of renewables. The Just Energy Transition Partnerships are important pathways to accelerate the phasing out of coal and the scaling up of renewables,” he said.

He called for a pact being reached with developed countries taking the lead in reducing emissions adding that it should mobilise together with international financial institutions and the private sector – financial and technical support for emerging economies to accelerate their transition to clean energy.

