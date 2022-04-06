Parties must resolve nomination disputes before 22nd April, IEBC says

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has directed Political Parties to submit the names of aspirants, dates and venues of the nominations on or before Saturday, 9th April, 2022.

In a statement, IEBC says, “The parties must also submit to the commission a membership list certified by the Office of the Registrar Political Parties (ORPP) on or before Saturday, 9th April, 2022, in the prescribed Form 11A of the schedule to the Elections (General) Regulations, 2012 and an electronic version (Microsoft Excel) at Anniversary Towers 21st floor between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.”

IEBC has also reminded political parties to conduct nominations and resolve any intra-party disputes on or before Friday, 22nd April, 2022.

The parties shall thereafter submit the names of persons selected to contest in the General Election on or before Thursday, 28th April, 2022.

IEBC says it will reject the candidature of any person nominated by a political party for any elective position, if that candidate is not qualified or eligible for election under the Constitution, the Elections Act, 2011 or any other written law.

“A Nomination Certificate issued to a candidate nominated to participate in the General Election shall be signed by the duly authorized party official(s). The Commission shall reject a Nomination Certificate that is not duly signed and/or bears any alterations,” the Commission says.

At the same time, Presidential aspirants for the August election have been asked to collect statutory forms for purposes of collecting particulars of their supporters at the IEBC offices at Anniversary Towers 21st floor.

Political Party sponsored candidates and Independent aspirants are subsequently expected to deliver to the Commission various documents on or before, Monday 23rd May, 2022, at Anniversary Towers 21st floor between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

They include duly filled forms of Supporters bearing the names, signatures, identity cards/passport numbers of at least 2,000 voters registered in each of a majority of the counties, corresponding copies of the identification documents of the voters who have appended their signatures in support of their candidature, and an electronic list of supporters in a Microsoft Excel spread sheet format.

Independent Candidates intending to participate in the General Election must submit to the Commission a clearance certificate from the ORPP confirming that one is not a member of any registered political party on or before Monday 2nd May, 2022, at Anniversary Towers 21st floor between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

They should also submit to the Commission symbols they intend to use in the election on or before Monday, 2nd May, 2022 in the prescribed Form 11N (Intention to contest as Independent Candidate) and Form 11P (Submission of particulars and symbol by Independent Candidates), and an electronic version of the symbol (JPEG- editable) at Anniversary Towers 21st floor between 8:00a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

“The Commission shall reject the candidature of any Independent Candidate for any elective post if the candidate is not qualified or eligible for election under the Constitution, the Elections Act 2011 or any other written law,” The Commission says.