Partnership to improve trade opportunities between Kenya and UAE

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with Sharjah chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a MOU to open a satellite trade office in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement signed on Monday will enable and provide strategic bilateral cooperation between the business communities in Kenya and UAE with an objective to foster cooperation in trade, investment, joint activities, information and trade policy support programmes.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce (KNCCI) National President Richard Ngatia said the MOU will not only boost investment but also leverage the high growth rate of Kenyan economy and bolster the priority sectors within the economic agenda of the Government.

“Kenya attaches great importance to this event, given its status as a leading service destination and regional manufacturing hub,” he said during a meeting at a Nairobi hotel.

Economic relations between Kenya and UAE, Ngatia noted have grown exponentially since the two countries restored diplomatic ties further deepening economic cooperation and this presents important opportunities in both countries.

He however said Kenya’s private sector will continue to engage with the UAE business community and moving forward to advance each other’s economies.

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Abdulla Sultan Al Owais, said there are plenty of mutual benefits for both the UAE and Kenya.

“It would be no exaggeration to say the UAE and Kenya has great potential and enormous opportunities for cooperation between businessmen and investors in both countries since this would help serve the interest of business communities,” added Al Owais.

Owais said that UAE Kenya Trade and Investment forum is part if the UAE’S trade mission in Kenya where bilateral meetings will be held between business people from both sides.

The MOU will focus on developing and promoting exports of UAE local companies given their role in enabling growth in Sharjah and across the country.

