Party associated to Senate Speaker dismisses call to merge with UDA

Pamoja Africa Alliance (PAA), an affiliate party of Kenya Kwanza has said it will not fold as suggested by UDA Secretary General (SG) Cleophas Malala.

“We are in Kenya Kwanza according to the agreement and we will continue to be members but we will not fold our party PAA because our goals are beyond Kenya Kwanza,” said PAA SG Lucas Maitha during a party engagement meeting in Likoni constituency.

Maitha slammed those who want parties to form a monolithic party only for the purpose of the next general election.

He urged members to register in numbers and to elect PAA candidates for the party associated with Senate Speaker Amason Kingi to have influence in the formation of government.

“In the next general election if we succeed in getting more than 15 elective seats we will be able to sit on the succession table. Whoever will take over from Ruto we will talk with him directly. If we fold our party we will not sit on the table,” said Maitha.

Maitha called for zoning of parties according to regions when fielding candidates for elective positions to consolidate numbers instead of competing against each other.

Gender parity, he said, will be observed in national and county positions during party elections to choose officials.

On her part, Maimuna Mwidau echoed Maitha’s sentiments on the registration of party members for the party which only got a paltry Ksh 11 million from the Political Parties Fund to get a lion’s share.

The party has three elected Members of Parliament and 16 members of County Assemblies from Kwale, Kilifi and Taita Taveta counties.