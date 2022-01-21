Party coalitions key to harmonious political coexistence, Speaker says

Political party coalitions hold the key to harmonious political coexistence in a growing democratic system like Kenya, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has said.

Muturi said when rival political formations converge in a coalition; the result is agreement and consensus which is good for delivery by government.

“There is a lot of stability in government in a coalition system, I can attest to that from my experience as Speaker of the National Assembly,” said Muturi.

He noted that the erstwhile coalition between TNA and URP produced a stable political relationship that translated into a good working environment for the State.

Muturi was speaking at the Molo campus of the Kenya Medical Training Collge (KMTC), where he presided over the opening of a a new learning block.

Accompanied by Molo MP Kuria Kimani, Muturi also handed over 9,000 fruit and tree seedlings to be given out to local youth to start agri-micro businesses.

Muturi called on the government to invest heavily in the education sector, especially the middle level colleges, to give the youth skills that qualify them for jobs.

”If you want to transform this country, you must give the you opportunities to prosper. They are our hope for the future,” said Muturi.

He added: “We are tired of being served in public offices by old octogenarians. I told the President the country must invest in youth if this country wants to see progress.”

Muturi declared that if elected he will focus on promoting the youth in the country.

The Speaker also made a stop at Elburgon Orthodox Primary school where he donated another 5,000 trees and opened an education block built with the local CDF kitty.