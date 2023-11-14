PASC Langa and Wiyeta lift Rift Valley Chapa Dimba titles

PASC Langa from Uasin Gishu County and Wiyeta Girls from Trans Nzoia County have been crowned the 2023 champions of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Rift Valley region.

PASC Langa clinched the victory by defeating the defending regional champions, Laiser Hill Academy from Kajiado County, with a scoreline of 2-1 in a fiercely contested final at ASK Showground Nakuru. PASC Langa took the lead in the 58th minute, courtesy of a splendid strike by Samson Maina, before Benson Otieno doubled the score in the 67th minute by converting a free kick to make it 2-0. Joseph Oduor scored a consolation goal for Laiser Hill in the 89th minute.

“This is our second time participating in the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament. The first time, it was in 2017, where we were knocked out by Nakuru Allstar in the semi-finals. I am elated that today we have emerged the winners after edging out the regional defending champion for the first time and granting us an opportunity to represent the Rift Valley region at the national level. The match was really tough, keeping in mind we were playing against the defending champions. After today’s match, we will embark on our regular training as we know the task ahead to the national finals won’t be easy. Our aim is to win the national title.” Said, Fredrick Owino, Head coach PASC Langa.

In the girls’ finals, Wiyeta Girls clinched a 1-0 victory over Trinity Mission Girls from Nakuru County, successfully defending their second consecutive regional title. The lone and decisive goal was scored by the elegant Margy Melitus, who expertly headed the ball into the back of the net in the 69th minute after receiving a corner cross from Lorine Ilavonga. This well-executed play sealed their triumph in the final.

PASC Langa and Wiyeta Girls had made it to the finals after edging their opponent Ndura FC from Trans Nzoia County 6-5 on penalties, and Ol Melil FC from Narok County 2-0, respectively in an intense showdown semi-final matches played on Saturday. Elsewhere, Laiser Hill and Trinity Mission Girls had booked their slots to the regional finals after sinking Mwenge FC 4-1 and Itigo Girls 2-1, respectively in the semi-finals.

Both PASC Langa and Wiyeta Girls have each pocketed KES. 250,000, and will represent the Rift Valley region in the National finals slated for early next year. The runners-up, Laiser Hill and Trinity Mission, each took home KES. 150,000. The Most Valuable Player (MVP), Best Goalkeeper, and Top Scorer (boys and girls) each received KES. 30,000.

In addition to the grand prize, each player from the winning team took home a Neon Ultra phone, as the runners-up players each took home a Neon Smarter Phone.

They join Ebwali FC and Brenda Girls from Western and Obunga FC and Plateau Queens, also known as Nyakach Girls, who have already qualified for the next year’s national finals.

The tournament aims to provide a structured platform for scouts and coaches to tap into new talent and build feeder systems for the Kenyan football leagues across the country while also training a total of 250 coaches. The tournament targets footballers aged between 16 and 20 years old.

With the Rift Valley Region done and dusted, Safaricom Chapa Dimba next heads to the Eastern Region.