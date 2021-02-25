Kenyans on Twitter are divided as to whether it was the right thing to say to President Uhuru

Actor and musician Pascal Tokodi is in a bit of a quagmire with Kenyans online after he had a chance encounter with President Uhuru Kenyatta. He shared a video of the President taking a walk outside State House in which he can be heard asking the Head of State to watch a show he stars in called “Selina.”

So these guys Spotted President Uhuru Kenyatta taking a walk. Walikua na chance ya kumuuliza 2 billion za leo zimemwagwa wapi, but they requested him to watch Selena. Smh ?? #JKLive pic.twitter.com/pTqZhfpUBb — It's JN Shine™ (@JohnNgeru) February 24, 2021

The video has since gone viral launching an online argument as to whether it was the best thing to say during a chance encounter with the President. As it stands, Kenyans are divided on the subject.

After not sijui 10 secs of meeting Uhunye and not grilling him about the economy, Pascal Tokodi is now Kenya’s number 1 problem. Even those who voted for Uhunye thrice are throwing stones at Pascal. — Magunga (@theMagunga) February 25, 2021

Kenyans after Tokodi told Jayden to watch Selina.

Pascal Tokodi but why???? pic.twitter.com/5or5CmDEfy — Hillary_Kidd (@_hillary_kidd) February 24, 2021

Pascal tokodi is a lead actor on selina, the show pays his bills, he met the president for less than 10seconds….he asked the president to watch selina and support his hustle, absolutely nothing wrong with that https://t.co/MrpB6Ao8QC — sheeyi (@chegewagithinji) February 25, 2021

But seriously speaking @sheeyi, will the president watch Selina? Will he? Priorities and missed opportunities….call a spade a spade…. — Vivian Kemboyo Limo (@JVivdeon) February 25, 2021

Pascal Tokodi is wise. Brilliant marketing of Selina. He strongly believes in his hustle. ? — DUAL CHROMOSOMES ? (@FellMentKE) February 25, 2021

Pascal Tokodi reacted the way 99% of normal human beings would have reacted in that situation.

We all tend to get a little excited, nervous and giggly in the presence of powerful people; even the ones we don't like. Selina Nandi Uhunye Omosh#RIPRealHasla President KEMSA pic.twitter.com/SeEOszkjFY — Leila Noor (@LeilaNoor5) February 25, 2021

Irrespective of which side of the divide you lean towards, the fact remains that everyone involved in the making and airing of the TV show “Selina” is currently enjoying their moment in the sun.

