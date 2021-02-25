Kenyans on Twitter are divided as to whether it was the right thing to say to President Uhuru

Pascal
Pascal Tokodi

Actor and musician Pascal Tokodi is in a bit of a quagmire with Kenyans online after he had a chance encounter with President Uhuru Kenyatta. He shared a video of the President taking a walk outside State House in which he can be heard asking the Head of State to watch a show he stars in called “Selina.”

The video has since gone viral launching an online argument as to whether it was the best thing to say during a chance encounter with the President. As it stands, Kenyans are divided on the subject.

Irrespective of which side of the divide you lean towards, the fact remains that everyone involved in the making and airing of the TV show “Selina” is currently enjoying their moment in the sun.

