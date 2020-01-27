Passaris wants speedy resolution to City Hall leadership crisis

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is calling for speedy resolution of the leadership crisis at City Hall.

Speaking moments after she jetted back to the country from India where she had gone for medication, the woman MP noted that city residents have been disadvantaged by the absence of a substantive leader to oversee the affairs of the capital.

In light of her health troubles, Passaris disclosed plans to have a team of medical practitioners from India to offer their services to residents of Nairobi.

She emphasized the need to cut down the cost of healthcare in Kenya.

She called for speedy resolution of the leadership crisis in the city following graft charges leveled against governor Mike Sonko kept him out of office.

She is also advocating for the strengthening of the position of the deputy governor to pave way for them to offer much needed services to the electorate.

