Passaris optimistic of defending her seat

Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris is hopeful she would replicate her overwhelming win in 2017 to recapture her position at the upcoming elections set for August this year.

Passaris who sailed to Parliament in the last election through the Orange party ticket after flooring Jubilee’s Rachel Shebesh is expected to defend her seat using the same political vehicle.

The social entrepreneur and philanthropist says she is banking on her development record during the forthcoming exercise which will has attracted several candidacy so far.

“My track record is in public domain and everyone can see what we’ve done.Through my office several women groups, youth entities and even the elderly have been empowered courtesy of proper policies and enough financial support of all their initiatives which has in turn enabled them to be self reliant” she noted.

Passaris has further reiterated her commitment to continue supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in his Presidential ambition.

Two weeks ago,the 50 year old called upon her party and other Azimio la Umoja leaders to embrace the use of opinion polls in choosing the party flagbearer adding that popularity surveys would be the best method as opposed to nominations.

“My support for Baba will be forever unrelenting and my appeal to all my supportes is that let us give him a chance because he means well for this country and if elected he will really transform our lives.

“I would also suggest that we do a proper opinion poll, and the best one wins the ticket under Azimio la Umoja,” Passaris further remarked.

In 2017,the businesswoman won the Nairobi ODM nominations for the woman representative seat garnering 65,104 votes against her closest rival Beatrice Kwamboka’s 11,296.

During the main elections, she won spectacularly after marshalling more than 829,473 votes against Shebesh’s 672,613 in 3,228 out of 3,378 polling stations.

So far, nominated senator Milicent Omanga and the Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Rchael Shebesh are eyeing the seat.