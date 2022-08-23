Passenger dies aboard Kenya Airways flight from New York

ByBeth Nyaga
Kenya Airways has Tuesday confirmed that a passenger aboard one of its flights from New York to Nairobi has passed away.

A statement confirmed that on Monday, KQ003 operating from New York from Nairobi diverted to Casablanca, Morocco for a medical emergency after a passenger was taken ill.

“On arrival to Casablanca, medical personnel at the airport found the passenger unresponsive and was confirmed to have passed away,” read the statement in part.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” KQ said.

“We sincerely apologise to our other guests for the inconvenience,” the carrier added.

  

