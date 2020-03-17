Patient in self quarantine after contact with patient zero

Laikipia Health Executive Dr Lenai Kamario said the person will be quarantined until Thursday when the required 14 days will lapse.

Dr Kamario said that they got the information on Friday that a case of contact with the first index case had been reported.

After contact, he, later on, visited Cottage Hospital but he has not shown any signs and symptoms of COVID-19 so far.

Dr Kamario is urging for calm as he assures people that the patient is stable and that he is receiving treatment and support from various quarters ranging from the hospital and the county government.

Dr Kamario also noted that the passenger came into the country to visit a terminally ill relative who is admitted at the medical facility.

He outlined a raft of measures that the county government has put in place to caution residents against contracting the disease.

They include setting aside quarantine centres that have a total capacity of 53 beds in 10 different health facilities and training health managers, laboratory technologists and medical officers at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in Nairobi.

He also noted that the pandemic came at the height of when the County was planning to hold its first Universal Health Care (UHC) conference next week and which now has been postponed to a later date.

The Health CEC noted that Coronaviruses have been there adding that they affect both human and animals