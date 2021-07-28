Passenger traffic through JKIA down 60% on covid as cargo gains

The number of passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport plunged by 60% from 6.1 million in the 2019/2020 fiscal year to 2.5 million in the last financial year.

Statistics from Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) shows this is the lowest number of travelers at the facility in more than a decade.

On the other hand, passenger numbers at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa declined 45% from 1.1 million to 646,000 during the period.

KAA attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic that upended the global travel business.

The authority results for 2020/21 show that the situation has improved in the last six months compared to a corresponding period in 201/20 fiscal year.

At the JKIA hub, the number of passengers has increased to 285 thousand from 7 thousand in the corresponding period last year.

Aircraft movements over the same period increased to 5,650 from 1,600 while overall cargo has also improved to 27.4% to stand at 28.2 million kilos recorded in the six months to June 2021.

KAA says the improved cargo business at JKIA was supported by strong demand for fresh produce and other consumables in destination markets as well as the conveyance of COVID-19 related supplies.