Passengers, crew safe after Silverstone Air plane crash lands at Wilson

Written By: Hunja Macharia
4

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Passengers and crew of an aircraft that crash landed after takeoff at Wilson Airport have been safely disembarked and those with minor injuries attended to.

Also Read  President Kenyatta calls on Countries to guard Africa's sovereignty

According to Silverstone Air the aircraft a Fokker 50 5y-IZO had an accident while taking off at Wilson airport at 9 am Friday morning.

The aircraft was operating the Wilson-Mombasa-Lamu-Mombasa-Wilson route and Silverstone are currently working with relevant authorities to assess the situation.

Also Read  No automatic candidates for Jubilee Party in 2020: Ruto

In a statement Silverstone Air expressed their gratitude to the emergency services at Wilson airport for their quick response and cooperation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

more to follow

 

Also Read  Divers commence retrieval of ill-fated vehicle from Indian Ocean
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Hunja Macharia

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR