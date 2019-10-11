Passengers and crew of an aircraft that crash landed after takeoff at Wilson Airport have been safely disembarked and those with minor injuries attended to.

According to Silverstone Air the aircraft a Fokker 50 5y-IZO had an accident while taking off at Wilson airport at 9 am Friday morning.

The aircraft was operating the Wilson-Mombasa-Lamu-Mombasa-Wilson route and Silverstone are currently working with relevant authorities to assess the situation.

In a statement Silverstone Air expressed their gratitude to the emergency services at Wilson airport for their quick response and cooperation.

more to follow