Passengers flying to Kenya exempted from quarantine

All passengers showing no signs of COVID-19 and with temperatures not above 37.5 degrees will be exempted from quarantine once flights resume.

According to the revised rules of COVID-19 measures, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said only those who have persistent coughs exhibit difficulty in breathing, and have flu-like symptoms will be subjected to isolation.

The Transport CS said that the new measures will be geared towards stimulating Kenya’s tourism sector which has been badly hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

For those in the public transport sector, there will be no shortcuts and must conform to the guidelines issued by the government.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said on Wednesday that it’s all systems go for the movement of passengers in and out of restricted areas in the country.

The government had made it mandatory that every person jetting into the country must undergo 14-day quarantine in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 but this has now been relaxed and will be subjected to only those with COVID-19 like symptoms.

From Monday 8 am, the Madaraka Express will begin a daily commute between Nairobi and Mombasa albeit at 60% capacity.

Macharia said an extra coach will be made available to serve as an isolation facility should anyone on aboard the Madaraka Express exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

To enhance safety in the public road transport the government is implementing the protocol for those in the sector.

The code specifies measures to be taken to enforce physical distancing, facilitate contact tracing and manage suspected COVID-19 cases.

The government says it is confident that the measures put in place will assist in the containment of the COVID-19.