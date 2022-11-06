Passengers still stranded at the JKIA as pilots down tools

The stalemate between striking Kenya Airways pilots and their employer continues after negotiations hit a snag. Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka says proposals submitted by the pilots on Sunday as part of return to work formula on Sunday after deliberations, lacked meaningful concessions to their original demands. The government maintains the strike is illegal and it will activate procedures governing industrial relations. This as Kilavuka confirmed that 33 pilots on Sunday’s duty roster who boycotted work are staring at disciplinary action including termination. The national carrier had given the pilots until Sunday 10.30 am to resume duty.

  

