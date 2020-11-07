Passport applicants affected as Immigration scales down operations

All current appointments for submission of passport applications and biometrics enrolment have been cancelled by Department of Immigration Services.

In a statement, the Directorate says the move is aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The directorate has also scaled down its operations to comply with the government directive.

“Immigration Department has not suspended passport Services. The correct position is that we have downscaled our operations. All passport applicants are required to book new dates for submission. This is effective Monday, November 9th, 2020” tweeted DIS.

A leeway has however been provided for those with emergency travel needs such as medical emergency, scholarships, employment abroad, or government assignments.

Those with emergency travel needs such as Medical emergency, Scholarships, Employment abroad, or Government assignments, they should contact the Directorate through our Hotline 0110 922065 during official working hours. — Immigration Kenya. (@ImmigrationDept) November 6, 2020

But they will be required to provide documentary evidence.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced a raft of new measures aimed at combating what has been touted as the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Kenya’s coronavirus caseload stood at 60,704 as of Friday. 1,093 people have succumbed to the virus since March.

So far, 1,300 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals countrywide while 5,439 are receiving care at home.