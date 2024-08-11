Passport processing challenges over and done – Immigration PS

Bitok says over 110,000 passports have been printed and are ready for pickup

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Service has announced that the government has successfully resolved all the issues that previously hindered the application and issuance of new passports.

Julius Bitok, the Principal Secretary of the department, reassured Kenyans that all processes have been streamlined to ensure faster generation of travel documents.

“We are now producing the passports very fast. We have two new machines and modern banking halls and we continue improving our systems,” he said

Thanks to the improved efficiency at the Immigration offices, Bitok confirmed that hundreds of passports have already been printed, effectively clearing the backlog that had been a major concern for Kenyans. He is now urging all individuals who have applied for passports to collect them promptly.

“Let us collect our passports from the Immigration offices. 110,000 passports have been printed and are ready for pickup. This is a huge number,” said the PS

Bitok also revealed that the government is in the process of establishing additional centers across the country to further facilitate passport issuance.

“We continue opening immigration offices. We recently opened the Kericho and Bungoma offices. We are now going to Nyeri and Garissa. We are also thinking of opening an office in Machakos so that we take these services closer to the people,” he said