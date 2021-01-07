Pastor blames satan for defiling, impregnating teen daughters

A Kirinyaga father who Monday pleaded guilty to two counts of defiling and siring children with his two stepdaughters has been convicted of incest.

In his defense before the court, the accused John Gichira Gichini pleaded for forgiveness from both the court and his family for having committed the offense, as he blamed satan for misleading him.

“I deeply regret having caused harm to my family and would plead with this court to forgive me as every human being can go wrong,” Gichini pleaded with the court.

He said before the violations that led him in conflict with the law, he was a law-abiding citizen, “I have never committed crimes of such nature,” he said.

The accused who is said to be a church elder was arrested on Sunday in Mbeere south from his hideout.

Gichini was convicted by Baricho senior principal magistrate Antony Mwicigi who is due to give the final verdict on 14th, January 2021.

In the meantime, the suspect will remain locked up at Kerugoya GK prison as the court awaits reports from the probation officer including, an analysis of how the crime has affected the two complainants.

The accused appeared before the court for the second time today, after the court granted the prosecution team a three-day period to gather necessary documents that ascertain the minors’ age.

State prosecutor Patricia Gikunju presented the exhibits among them birth certificates, baptismal certificates, medicals reports, maternity and P 3 documents that verified their ages which are 16 and 14 years respectively. The report will also indicate the status of the second complainant’s pregnancy.

Gichini who is 51 years is facing sexual misconduct that led to their impregnation with the first daughter now raising his 7 month old baby while his second stepdaughter is 5 months pregnant for him.

The court heard that the first offense was committed on diverse dates between 1st to 30th of June, 2019 with the second between 1 to 31st of August,2020 in Kinyakiru village in Ndia constituency.

The accused further told the court that he was ignorant of his daughters’ age but knew they were minors as he married their mother when the children were already born.

If convicted Gichini risks to spend not less than twenty-five years in jail for each of the two offenses.