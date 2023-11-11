Pastor Dorcas actualizes mass wedding for 32 police couples

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has actualized the National Police Service Uniformed Mass Wedding for 32 couples at the Embakasi Police Training College.

Pastor Dorcas said the officiating of the marriages was as crucial to the families as a way of safeguarding the families.

She said in some cases when a man who is serving in the police service dies the wife is left struggling to access what rightfully belonged to the man due to lack of certification and recognition as a wife.

“Some of you get married at a very early age after your graduation and due to the nature of your job and sometimes they never get time to legalize their marriage. She said,

Pastor Dorcas added that it will also help in dealing with cases of mental illnesses, violence, murder and depression among police officers encouraging them to seek counseling whenever in need.

“The family institution is having many challenges today, but I urge you never to give up, never lose hope. Marriage works and I am a witness, I have been there for close to 36 years now. “She said.

“I believe in family values; I believe in family. To the wives of our officers. We are always reminded that whoever gets a good wife, not whoever gets a good knife. You are not supposed to be a knife to your husband. Be patient with your husband. “She added.

Pastor Dorcas also called on the church to say no to same sex marriages saying it is against the Christian, Muslim, Hindu and traditions beliefs.

“I say again it is Male and female. Say no to the same sex marriage. “She said.

The gifts to the couples were given by President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Pastor Dorcas said her office will hold the annual uniformed weddings annually.The uniformed wedding is in line with the agenda of the office of the spouse of the Deputy President on family values.

Many of the couples have expressed their joy terming it a restoration of some of their marriages.

Eric Muturi (28) and Alice Muturi (26) are the youngest couple among the 32 couples officiating their marriages today.

Eric says it has been difficult to organize a wedding for his wife due to financial constraints.

“Organizing a wedding comes with huge costs but since it is catered for, it has been easy for me and I enjoy the day and thank pastor Dorcas for making this happen.”Eric Said.

According to Chaplain Timothy Maina the police county chaplain Kiambu County the move will restore more families and marriages. Chaplain Maina said the officiating of marriages is very significant to police officers and their families.

“When you see some killing it is not physical, it is not that our nature of work is bad. Sometimes it is family battles and I can tell you the significance is not just enjoying but am sure these couples will live to satisfaction. “Chaplain Maina said.

Titus Barasa a police officer serving in Makueni said the marriage certificate is so significant in her marriage adding that he has been given a second chance. His sentiments were echoed by John Mutunga also a police officer who is also officiating his marriage.

There was joy and jubilation as the couples joined the police band in songs and dances.

Thanking Pastor Dorcas for organizing the event Senior Sergeant of Police who is also a trainer at the training college Daudi Musa promised to lead as an example in nurturing good family values among his colleagues and juniors.

Musa, a father of three urging his colleagues to learn how to manage anger and pride in their families saying these have contributed to many misunderstandings in many families.