Pastor Dorcas advocates for equal opportunities for PWDs

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi is advocating for policies that will offer equal opportunities for persons living with disabilities.

Speaking when she flagged off the 2023 climb for the blind hike at Mt.Longonot in Naivasha,Nakuru County Pastor Dorcas said every person has a right for equal opportunities in all spheres of the society.

“We are going to continue with not only advocacy, but also lobby for legislation so that even when we talk about 2/3 gender rule and equality we can also talk about employment where we give them a certain percentage for them to fill so that they don’t feel left out,” she said.

Pastor Dorcas also took part in the hike to the top. The hike organized by the Kenya Society for the Blind is aimed at seeking funds to facilitate equipment needed to ease learning for visually impaired children.

“Every person regardless of their visual ability deserves an equal opportunity to education, employment and all the opportunities that life can offer,” she added.

The CEO of the Kenya Society for the Blind Samson Waweru decried the continued discrimination among visually impaired in the society.

PWDs is one of the pillars under the office of the Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

Others present included Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja,Nakuru County Woman MP Hon, Liza Chelule and Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara among others.