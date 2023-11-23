Pastor Dorcas commends First Lady for 14yrs of women empowerment

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi on Thursday was among invited guests at the Kasarani Stadium during celebrations of 14 years of the Joyful Women Organisation (JoyWo) in the country.

The organization, which was started in the year 1997, by First Lady Rachel Ruto has empowered more than 20,000 women spread across 44 counties in the country.

Mama Rachel narrated how in 1997, when the President, then was running for the seat of Member of Parliament in Eldoret North Constituency (now Turbo) met a woman without shoes, sitting on grass and with a smile on her face; marking the genesis of the organisation.

The JoyWo model incorporates table banking at its core.

“This organisation is a testament to resilience, patience and commitment. To start, and sustain an organization for 14 years, is truly a miraculous work, and it takes the grace of God,” said Pastor Dorcas in her speech.

Pastor Dorcas also wished the members of the organization more success in the coming years. Having been a banker for 14 years, Pastor Dorcas understands the importance of economic empowerment for the citizens of the country.

President William Ruto also commended the First Lady for the great work of economic empowerment.

Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa said the women enterprise fund had disbursed Ksh 968 million to Kenyans.

Others present were Excellencies, First Lady Namibia and President of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) Monica Geingos, First Lady Uganda Janet Museveni, First Lady Ghana Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady Burundi Angeline Ndayishimiye, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri, Woman Rep Esther Passaris, Cabinet Secretaries Aisha Jumwa, Florence Bore, Nakumincha Wafula, and other government officials and leaders.

The event also marked the launch of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) Unifying Campaign in Kenya.