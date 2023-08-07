Pastor Dorcas Gachagua assures Ruto of church’s support

A year after the last elections, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua who is also a member of the clergy in the country has assured President William Ruto of the church’s support in the administration and leadership of the Kenya Kwanza Government.

The church was at the forefront in support of the bottom-up economic model PLAN by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) political faction during the campaigns.

During the Sagana State Lodge Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, Pastor Dorcas said, “As the church, we are still standing firm, and praying for this government. We prayed, and fasted for the establishment of this government, and I can confirm that we shall continue to pray because what is birthed in prayer, must be grown and sustained in prayer,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Pastor Dorcas said the church was grateful to have a President who fears the Lord, saying that many who saw the church unite in prayer during the campaigns thought it was a joke, but God answered.

She assured the country that the Presidency was working around the clock to transform the economy and lives of Kenyans for a better future. Pastor Dorcas also praised the country’s leadership for its support in the fight against alcohol, drug, and substance abuse, which she said would play a big role in restoring the lives of the boy child, which is her flagship agenda.

“I sincerely thank you (President) for your support in the fight against those selling alcohol, drugs, and other substances to our children. The church is standing in support with you, and we have decided, across the 47 counties, we are going to fight with this drug menace until we bring our children back and revalidate their dreams so that our children can become economic drivers,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has in the past convened meetings with the national administration, political and community leaders to stop the selling and consumption of illicit liquor in the Mount Kenya region.

“Who shall do the work in our farms and affordable housing? And this is why we must make sure that we remove our boys from the toxic alcohol and poison that have been brought to this area,” said DP Rigathi during the interfaith service.

The Interfaith Thanksgiving Service was attended by leaders from the Mount Kenya region that included the Clergy, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, and Members of the County Assembly.

DP Rigathi also introduced to the people from the Mount Kenya region serving in the cabinet, as PSs, and in parastatals, showing the region had received a lion’s share in the Kenya Kwanza Government.

The Mount Kenya Development Tour of the President, his Deputy, and all other leaders continues until Wednesday, with visits to different development projects.