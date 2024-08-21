Pastor Dorcas hopes looming teachers strike will be averted

The looming teachers strike took centre stage during the burial of a head teacher in Oloitoktok, Kajiado County on Wednesday.

This was during the burial of Loise Purdul, daughter to former Kajiado South Member of Psrliament (MP) and Assistant Minister Phillip Ole Sing’aru, which the spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi had attended.

The burial brought together teachers, pupils, officials in the education sector from KNUT, TSC, and KEPSHA.

Pastor Dorcas told the teachers that she was a trained teacher from Kenyatta University, and the profession was a calling that no amount of compensation would equal the contribution of teachers to shaping and transforming the lives in the nation.

“I am a teacher by profession trained at Kenyatta University. Teaching is a calling, and I don’t think anybody can be able to pay teachers enough. All of us are products of teachers and mentors, and I pray the discussions between the government and teachers will enable teachers and our children to be in school this Monday,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Kajiado South MP Samuel Parashina said that parliament had passed Ksh. 18 billion for the TSC in the budget, and through the collective bargaining agreement, a certain portion would go towards salary increment and avert the strike.

“Death is painful, and today we came to say goodbye to a shujaa who has worked hard in the education sector until she rose to the position of head teacher, and we have lost her at her prime years of service,” said MP Parashina.

Kuku Ward MCA Lemomo Lewantai, “Now that we are in the third term, I urge our teachers to allow our students to go back to school. Our teachers are also parents, and in the deliberations, let them be flexible for the good of our children.”

Kajiado Senator Peris Tobiko spoke about the impeachment motion of Kawira Mwangaza, and expressed concern that the success her removal from office at the Senate level was unwarranted since there was no solid reason that was presented in the house.

Senator Tobiko raised concern over the place of women leaders in the country, implying that the impeachment of Governor Kawira was political and Meru cultural practices of the place of women in the society.

“Women will not stop breaking the glass ceiling because of culture and customs. Women leaders cried during the impeachment motion, and unfortunately only three of the 47 senators are women, and the nominated senators cannot participate in the voting,” said Sen Tobiko.

Pastor Dorcas also urged women and men to undergo screening for cervical and prostate cancer respectively, encouraging early diagnosis that would save lives.

Present were Bishop John Parit Sing’aru (brother to the deceased) who has worked with Pastor Dorcas in reaching the vulnerable in Kajiado County, former MP and Assistant Minister Philip Ole Sing’aru (father to the deceased), former MP John Sankori, teachers, pupils, clergy, and representatives from TSC, KNUT, and KEPSHA.

Officials from the education sector who were present called on the increment of the teachers salaries.